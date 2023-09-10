Women’s rights are priority for opposition, leader says

"Women's rights are the essence of the Civic Coalition's programme," Tusk declared.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of the opposition Civic Coalition has said that women’s rights are at the core of his grouping election programme.

Tusk told a press briefing in Gliwice, southern Poland on Sunday, that he would not return to politics if it were not for the belief that task number one was to restore Polish women’s sense of dignity and security, and the right to decide about their life, health and body.

These rights include, Tusk said, the right to the highest standards of perinatal care, to “free and safe emergency contraception”, the right to anesthesia during childbirth, and to “a decent life when a woman becomes a mother and wants to return to professional activity as quickly as possible.”

“This is absolutely fundamental for us,” he declared.

On October 15 Poles will elect a new parliament for the next four years.