Vatican beatifies Polish family killed for hiding Jews during WWII

On behalf of the pope, the apostolic letter was read out by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Pope Francis has beatified the Polish Ulma family, including parents and their small children, who were all executed in 1944 for having sheltered Jews during World War II

It is the first time when an entire family is being beatified together, including the child carried in the mother’s womb at the time of her death.

Killed by Nazi German troops in 1944 for having hidden eight Jews in their home, the Ulma family has been beatified during a ceremony in Markowa, Podkarpackie province, south-eastern Poland, on Sunday.

Present at the ceremony are Polish President Andrzej Duda, government officials, parliamentarians and diplomats.