Poland to disregard Russian fake elections in occupied regions, FM says

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Poland will not recognise Russian pseudo-elections organised in the occupied territories of Ukraine, foreign minister has announced.

Parliamentary and regional elections are scheduled for September 10 in Russia and the occupied territories of four Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

As reported by the Ukrinform agency on September 4, votes had already started a few days earlier in the areas of the Kherson Oblast conquered by the Kremlin. The invaders allegedly forced civilians to participate in illegal elections by threatening them with weapons.

“Russia’s sham elections in the occupied territories are yet another attempt to incorporate four regions into Russia and deliberate genocidal policy of deukrainisation. We will not let it happen. The elections are illegitimate and Poland will not recognise them. Together with our allies we will support Ukraine as long as it takes,” Zbigniew Rau, foreign minister wrote on X on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, the foreign ministry wrote on X that Poland “firmly condemns Russia’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.”

“Russia intends to spread fear, destruction and provoke global hunger. Attacks on Zaporizhia and Danube ports are yet another sad example of it. More Western sanctions should follow immediately,” the ministry said.

On Friday, the US Department of State, commenting on the pseudo-elections, said that Russia’s actions demonstrated “blatant disregard for UN Charter principles.”

The United States will never recognise the Russian Federation’s claims to any of Ukraine’s sovereign territory, and we remind any individuals who may support Russia’s sham elections in Ukraine, including by acting as so-called “international observers,” that they may be subject to sanctions and visa restrictions,” the statement said.