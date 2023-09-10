Poland ready to offer assistance to Morocco say president, PM

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre some 72 km southwest of Marrakech.

The Polish president and prime minister have said that Poland is ready to provide any aid necessary to Morocco after the country has been hit by a deadly earthquake.

“In the face of the tragic earthquake in Morocco, with more than 1,000 people killed, I would like to stress that Poland stands ready to provide any help necessary,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on X on Saturday night before Morocco announced that there had been many more victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the people of Morocco,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had also declared that Poland was ready to offer any help to Morocco.

“Immense scale of the tragedy in Morocco. Poland stands ready to offer needed assistance, including our rescue team,” he wrote on X.

The Moroccan Interior Ministry said later on Saturday night that 2,012 people had been killed and 2,059 injured, including 1,404 in critical condition, in the country’s deadliest quake in more than six decades. The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre some 72 km southwest of Marrakech.