Third Way to focus on green energy, dignity of work say leaders

The event was attended by PSL leader Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (R), the head of Poland 2050 Szymon Hołownia (L) as well as politicians from both parties.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The leaders of Third Way have laid out their policies before the general elections which include investments in biogas plants, photovoltaics and wind energy as well as a focus on the dignity of work.

The Third Way, a coalition formed by Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) for the October 15 vote, presented its pledges at a congress held in Warsaw on Saturday under the slogan ‘Moving the economy forward.’

The event was attended by PSL leader Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the head of Poland 2050 Szymon Hołownia as well as politicians from both parties.

Hołownia argued there was a need to invest in Poland today, and the engine for this investment had to be green energy.

“If there is no cheap green energy, there will be no drop in inflation, there will be no investments, there will be no lower household bills,” he said. “We must finally do this by releasing funds from Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO) and creating a true prosumer system.”

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland’s investment rate was below 17 percent, one of the lowest in Europe.

“Our aim is to win this competition in Europe,” he declared. “This is a strategic goal for the Polish economy – to have the highest level of investment in Europe.”

“That’s why we will focus on green energy, biogas plants, photovoltaics and wind energy,” he said.

Holownia added that, apart from green energy, the Third Way wanted to show its respect for the dignity of work.

According to him, Poles do not want to work less, but want to earn more. “Poles are a hard-working nation who want to work more and to the best of its abilities, but they want to receive decent wages for this,” he said.

He also said that the Third Way would allow shops to be open two Sundays each month because “it is something that we need today.”

But, Hołownia added, one condition would have to be met, that is, respect for the rights of employees who would work on those Sundays. “It must be associated with higher pay and days off that will be given for working on these Sundays, and therefore we will finance the National Labour Inspectorate so that it can more effectively deal with the issue of workers rights.”