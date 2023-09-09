Polish PM extends condolences to Morocco after devastating earthquake

The Moroccan Interior Ministry reported that around 820 people were killed and nearly 700 injured in the quake that struck near Marrakech in Al-Haouz province.

Jalal Morchidi/PAP/EPA

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has conveyed his condolences to Morocco after a powerful quake hit the country late on Friday and left over 800 people dead.

“Tragic news from Morocco – an earthquake has already claimed the lives of hundreds of people. We are unable to put into words the scale of this terrible catastrophe. Our thoughts are with the victims of the families,” Morawiecki wrote on X on Saturday morning.

Morocco’s geophysical centre put the quake’s magnitude at 7.2 whereas the US Geological Survey said it was 6.8 and at a depth of 18.5 kilometres.