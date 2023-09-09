Poland to have over 400 polling stations abroad says minister

On Saturday, Zbigniew Rau told the private radio station RMF FM that early next week, the foreign ministry would issue a regulation that establishes more than 400 polling stations so that Polish citizens abroad can vote.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Poland will set up more than 400 polling stations abroad for the upcoming elections, foreign minister has said.

Poles will head to the polls on October 15 to elect 460 lower house lawmakers and 100 senators.

“There were only 320 such places in the previous parliamentary elections,” he added.

Rau also said the electronic voting system would begin to operate on September 25. This system “will allow for the next two weeks, until October 10, all Polish citizens abroad to register to vote in these elections,” he said.