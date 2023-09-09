No Poles reported among victims of Morocco earthquake says FM

The earthquake's epicentre was near Marrakech in Al-Haouz province at a depth of 18.5 kilometres.

Jalal Morchidi/PAP/EPA

There are no Poles among the victims of the earthquake in Morocco, according to reports from the Polish consular service, the Polish foreign minister said on Saturday morning.

The earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday killed at least 632 people and left 329 injured, according to a local state television which cited data from the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“For now, and… hopefully there won’t be any of our citizens (among the victims of the earthquake – PAP),” Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister told a private radio broadcaster on Saturday morning.

“These are the reports we have from our consular service in the capital of Morocco, Rabat,” he added.

