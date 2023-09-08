August estimated unemployment at 5 percent reports ministry

"Poland's unemployment rate is among the lowest in the European Union today. The unemployment rate measured by the Eurostat method in July 2023 was 2.8 percent… the same as in June this year," Marlena Maląg, the family and social policy minister told PAP.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Unemployment in Poland last month amounted to an estimated 5 percent, unchanged from July, the family and social policy ministry announced on Friday.

August 2023’s unemployment figure was 0.2 percentage points down on August 2022, according to the ministry.

A lower rate of registered unemployment was last recorded in August 1990 when it was 4.5 percent, she added.