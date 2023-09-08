Russia, Belarus may try to disrupt election day in Poland says gov’t

"The electoral process itself, the process of counting votes, is so well prepared that it will not be easy to destabilise at this point," Zaryn said.

Poland’s security services are expecting Russia and Belarus may try to destabilise the situation in Poland on the day of the parliamentary elections, a government security official has said.

Stanislaw Zaryn, the government plenipotentiary for the security of information space, said in an interview with PAP on Friday that Russian and Belarusian activities will attempt such actions on the October 15 election day “in order to sway public emotions.”

“The electoral process itself, the process of counting votes, is so well prepared that it will not be easy to destabilise at this point,” Zaryn said. “What we must prepare for is an attempt to shake up the Polish state during the election campaign.”

Zaryn also said that Russian and Belarusian propagandists are increasingly referring to the upcoming elections in Poland. They argue that a revolution in political life is brewing in the country and that the current government fears being removed from power.

“We can clearly see attempts to show that Russia hopes for a change in the political line in Warsaw,” Zaryn continued. “That it will be possible to normalise, speaking in the language of Russian propaganda, Polish-Russian relations.”