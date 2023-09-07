Polish firm to receive US financing for reactor project

John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, announced the news during the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Bucharest on Thursday.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Orlen Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) will receive financing from the US Department of State for accelerating the project of building small modular reactors (SMRs) in Poland, the US climate envoy has said.

“We will be financially supporting feasibility studies, as we want to assist conducting the energy transition from coal to SMRs,” Kerry said.

The financing will come from the US Phoenix programme, with other projects in Central and Eastern Europe also to be supported.

OSGE is developing the SMR project based on BWRX-300 technology developed by GE Hitachi. The firm plans to build a series of such reactors in Poland, with the first unit to be ready by the end of this decade.