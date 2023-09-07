MoD signs two ammunition contracts with Polish arms firm Mesko

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence has signed two deals with defence contractor Mesko S.A. for ammunition for the Pilica air-defence and artillery system and the KTO Rosomak armoured personnel carrier, the defence minister announced on Thursday.

Referring to the 31st MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition in the central city of Kielce, Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on X: “We take care of the domestic defence industry, directing our orders to it. During the (MSPO) arms fair in Kielce, we signed two more contracts, with Polish defence sector company Mesko S.A. to a combined value exceeding PLN 100 mln (EUR 21.63 mln).”

The MSPO defence fair is one of the three largest defence-sector exhibitions in Europe, the strategic partner of which is the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ). This year’s MSPO is being held between September 5 and 8.