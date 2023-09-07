Transit of Ukrainian grain via Poland possible says president’s aide

Marcin Obara/PAP

The transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland is possible, and there is no question of a complete blockade, the head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau said on Thursday.

Marcin Przydacz was talking to reporters in Bucharest, where he had accompanied Andrzej Duda, Polish president, to a Three Seas Initiative summit.

He said that during the summit Duda mentioned the possibility of expanding the infrastructure of the countries of the Three (the Baltic, the Adriatic and the Black) Seas region to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain.

But, Przydacz said, it is necessary to distinguish between the issue of transit of grain to be sent to African countries and the Middle East and the issue of grain entering the EU market.

“So there is no question of any total blockade here. If this grain is to be delivered to customers in Africa – it goes there,” Przydacz said.

However, Przydacz added, there can be no consent for this grain to spill into the internal market of the European Union in an unregulated manner.