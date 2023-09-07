Poland to give EUR 185 mln to military equipment plant

Adam Kumorowicz/PAP

The government has allocated PLN 850 million (EUR 185 million) for the production of self-propelled howitzers at the Bumar-Labedy plant in Gliwice, southern Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish prime minister has announced.

The Krab, which has been widely used in the Ukraine war, is one of the mainstays of Polish artillery.

He made the announcement on Thursday, south-western Poland.

“We have signed a very important agreement with the President of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), Sebastian Chwalek,” Morawiecki said as he visited the 31st International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce. “The government of the Republic of Poland is transferring PLN 850 million to the Bumar-Labedy company in Gliwice.”

The funds, he added, are to be used to equip new production halls where about 50 Krabs will be produced.

“The Krab is a precise weapon, well-proven on the front line in Ukraine, made in Poland in cooperation with many manufacturers around the world,” Morawiecki said.

The 155 mm Krab self-propelled tracked howitzer, features a 52-calibre long gun and is currently produced at a PGZ factory in the south-eastern city of Stalowa Wola.