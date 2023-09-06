Sip, sip, hooray! As Polish wine increases in popularity, Trip Advisor lists its top Polish vineyards

With an increase in foreign interest, Poland is now exporting over 27 million litres of wine yearly to both the EU and countries outside of Europe. Consequently, Trip Advisor has now come up with a list of its top Polish vineyards.

Once a land of vodka and beer, today Poland is becoming a nation of wine lovers.

In 2020, the country was named the fifth-most attractive wine market in the world by the Wine Intelligence group.

More recently, data provided by The National Agricultural Support Centre show that there were 380 vineyards in 2022 which is 18 times more that in 2009.

Consumed mainly by women aged between 25-34 years old, a map of the main vineyards in Poland shows that they can be found in all of Poland’s Voivodeships, though the majority cluster in the South of the country, particularly in Lesser Poland.

And in addition to growing domestic demand, there has been an increase in foreign interest with Poland now exporting over 27 million litres of wine yearly to both the EU and countries outside of Europe.

Sandomierska Winery

In first place is the Sandomierska Winery , which is described as a charming winery located on Sandomierz Upland, about 8km away from the city.

Opened in 2003 by the Małkiewicz family with only 500 shrubs, today the vineyard boasts over 3ha of land.

With an overall ranking of 4.5 from 73 reviewers, visitors are taken by the hospitality and beauty with one saying: “Wine lovers – look no further. This is more than You expect.”

Wieliczka vineyard

In second place is Wieliczka vineyard . Established in 2013 and run by two wine specialists the vineyard is a certified winery, known for its organic farm which contains over 25,000 wine shrubs.

Wieliczka vineyard is the first biodynamic winery in Poland and offers wine tastings, tours and private events.

In addition to guided tours and wine tastings, the owners also offer visitors accommodation, described by one reviewer as ‘perfect’.

With a 5-star excellence rating, other visitors have praised the ‘excellent wine’ with one describing it as ‘exciting, and unusual. I recommend orange wine – it is very good with absolutely any kind of meal’.

Vineyard 55-100

Third on the list is Vineyard 55-100 near Wrocław in the Trzebnickie Hills. Owned by wine lovers Tomasz and Dorian, the vineyard offers tastings and tours of their Solaris, Muscaris, Regent, Savinon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Scheurebe, and Dornfelder wines.

Again receiving a full 5-stars, reviewers were charmed by the “Amazing place with nice owners and really good wine”.

Winnica Płochockich

In fourth place is Plochocki Winery in Daromin which began its life in 2006 and just two years later was registered by the Agricultural Market Agency aloowing them to sell their products around Poland.

Covering 7ha of land and growing 20 kinds of wines like Pinot Noir or Chardonnay, visitors can not only enjoy tastings and tours but also spend the night.

Adoria

Taking fifth spot is Adoria owned by an American wine lover who moved to Poland in 1995 where he now grows four main kinds of grapes in beautiful surroundings and has produced award-winning wines.

Ranked 4.5 one reviewer said: “You will not believe this for Poland, I know! But if you go there, you will be happy that you done it! (sic)”