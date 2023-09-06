Danone set to build new factory in Poland

Andreas Gebert/PAP/DPA

The Danone Group will invest PLN 230 million (EUR 51 mln) to build a new factory in the southern city of Opole, the development and technology minister has announced.

Waldemar Buda made the announcement during a press conference at the 32nd Economic Forum which is being held in Karpacz, southwestern Poland, on Wednesday.

Buda told journalists that this was “an important moment for the entire Group” and pointed out that the factory would produce specialised nutrition products, including hospital food.

He said that construction would begin “tomorrow” and added that it would be completed “within a dozen or so months.”