Poland’s retail sales fall by 1.2 pct in July – Eurostat

Polish retail sales went down by 1.2 percent year on year in July 2023 after a 1.2-percent decrease year on year in June, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Wednesday.

Month on month, retail sales went up by 0.1 percent, the agency also said.

Retail sales in the eurozone fell by 1 percent year on year in July after a 1-percent decrease a month before.

In monthly terms, the eurozone’s retail sales fell by 0.2 percent following a 0.2-percent decrease in the previous month.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than ten people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.