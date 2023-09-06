August estimated unemployment at 5 percent, ministry reports

"August estimated unemployment remains at the previous month's level of 5.0 percent," Marlena Malag told PAP on the sidelines of the Economic Forum in Karpacz, southern Poland.

Kalbar/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate likely stayed flat month on month at 5 percent in August, the family and social policy minister has said.

She also said the unemployment rate may increase slightly in autumn when seasonal work ends “but this is a natural tendency.”

The August unemployment was in line with market expectations.