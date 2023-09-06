US approves sale of Apache helicopters to Poland says minister

JAIPAL SINGH/PAP/EPA

The US Congress has approved the sale of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Poland, Poland’s defence minister announced on social media on Wednesday.

Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on the X platform: “We have the consent of the US Congress to sell Poland 96 Apache helicopters along with radars and weapons!

“Now we are proceeding to price negotiations,” he added. “Until the procedures are finalised and the procured helicopters are delivered to Poland, the US Army will provide us with Apaches from their own reserves.”

The AH-64E Apache is the most advanced multi-role combat helicopter for the US Army and a growing number of global defence forces.

The Polish government decided to buy them last year as part of its fast-tracked effort to strengthen the armed forces in the face of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.