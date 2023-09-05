What happened to Iwona Wieczorek? Mystery surrounding teen’s disappearance turned into new Netflix documentary

After disappearing 13 years ago during a night out with friends, the question of what happened to the 19-year-old has become one of Poland’s most perplexing missing persons cases.

The disappearance of Iwona Wieczorek, who vanished without trace after a night out with friends in Sopot in 2010, is one of Poland’s most perplexing missing-person cases.

Rarely out of the headlines in the 13 years since, the question of what happened to the high school graduate has confounded detectives for over a decade.

Now, subscribers to Netflix will be able to learn about the case as the streaming giant has released a three-part series that delves deep into the unresolved disappearance.

Iwona Wieczorek went missing on the night of July 16-17, 2010. The 19-year-old, then fresh out of high school, had arranged with friends to go out clubbing in Sopot.

At the Dream Club on the town’s main drag Bohaterów Monte Cassino street, the teenager was said to have quarrelled with her friends and then left the club alone at around three in the morning.

Wieczorek set off home on foot to her home in the Jelitkowo district of Gdańsk about 4 km away. A surveillance camera last recorded her not far from where she lived at 4:12 a.m. at one of the many pathways leading to the beach which extends from Sopot to Gdańsk.

After that, the trace of the girl disappeared as if she simply vanished into thin air.

The riddle of her disappearance has haunted the nation ever since. Police and private detectives have probed the case from every angle, but despite their efforts, no significant breakthroughs have materialized.

The spotlight has, in turn, shone on various persons of interest, from a mysterious man holding a towel who trailed Iwona along the beach path, to one of her companions from that ill-fated night, an ex-boyfriend, and even a rubbish truck driver..

The new documentary, “The Case of Iwona Wieczorek”, is a Polish production that originally aired on Viaplay in June this year. Netflix then purchased the rights to the series.

The three-part series directed by Piotr Banaś is a summary of the 13-year investigation, which is now being run by a cold-case team at the Kraków prosecutor’s office.

The series reveals details about the disappearance of Iwona Wieczorek and the investigation into the case through candid interviews with journalists, police, private detectives, acquaintances, and family of Wieczorek.

Iwona Gówczynska, Wieczorek’s mother, takes centre stage and opens up about her ordeal in the hunt for her daughter.

The series peels back the layers of the investigation, the most significant clues uncovered, and the most widely held theories.

For those who have followed the case avidly over the years, “The Case of Iwona Wieczorek” may not reveal any groundbreaking revelations.

Nonetheless, the far-reaching influence of Netflix guarantees that the enigma surrounding Iwona Wieczorek will now reach a global audience.