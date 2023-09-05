Cabinet adopts programme to support Warsaw’s development in 2023-2030

Poland’s Council of Ministers adopted at its Tuesday sitting a government programme aimed at supporting the development of the capital, Warsaw, between the years 2023 and 2030, the culture minister announced on X.

Piotr Glinski tweeted that the programme’s aim was to “increase the capital’s development potential and raise residents’ living standards through financial support.”

The programme has three specific goals. The first is to improve the availability of transport and to increase mobility and road safety.

The second aim is to raise the living standards of Varsovians and other users of the capital, and the third is to improve the city’s investment, tourism and recreational attractiveness.

In January, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that over the coming years Warsaw would receive key investments to the value of PLN 3 billion (EUR 670 million).”