Archaeologists uncover ‘mystery’ medieval grave buried under Lublin’s botanical gardens

Archaeologists made the grim discovery during work at the garden’s Maria Curie-Skłodowska University.

UMCS

A mysterious cemetery from the 12th-13th century has been discovered in the botanical garden In Lublin.

Archaeologists made the grim discovery during work at the garden’s Maria Curie-Skłodowska University.

Included among the skeletal remains were earrings, temple rings, part of an early medieval spur and a stone axe from the Neolithic period.UMCS

Included among the skeletal remains were earrings, temple rings, part of an early medieval spur and a stone axe from the Neolithic period.

Dr. Rafał Niedźwiadek from the university’s Institute of Archeology said: “The latest discoveries are extremely valuable […] There are still many issues to be resolved, including when the cemetery was established, how large was it, who was buried there.

Dr. Rafał Niedźwiadek from the university’s Institute of Archeology said: “The latest discoveries are extremely valuable […] There are still many issues to be resolved, including when the cemetery was established, how large was it, who was buried there.”UMCS

“These questions are ahead of us.”

One of the theories is that the cemetery was used to bury victims of an epidemic.

One of the theories is that the cemetery was used to bury victims of a plague which struck Poland in the 15th century.Public domain

In 1451, a lethal infection appeared in Mazovia and swiftly spread across the country.

Lasting from April to late autumn, the plague wiped out many small towns and villages and at its height around 40 people a day were being buried.

Most likely originating in Hungary, the “pestis furiosa” plague of 1482 was severe and lasted for more than a year.UMCS

Another pandemic struck Poland in 1482. Most likely originating in Hungary, the “pestis furiosa” plague was severe and lasted for more than a year.

In Krosno (southeastern Poland) there were 80 deaths daily compared to Kraków where only 40 to 50 deaths were registered.

Posting on its website, the Maria Curie-Skłodowska University said: “Current discoveries encourage further work to get to know the necropolis more fully and to obtain more reliable dating of burials, as well as to determine the role of this cemetery on the map of medieval Lublin.”