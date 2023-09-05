Confederation party vows to abolish pension bonuses

Poland’s far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party has said that if elected it will stop the additional 13th and 14 monthly retirement pension payments as the money should be inflation-indexed instead.

The party’s Przemyslaw Wipler told the RMF FM radio on Tuesday that a normal indexation of pensions should replace handing out extra payments, like the 13th and 14th pension.

“Yes, we will abolish the 13th and 14the pensions; we will give honest indexation,” he said.

The Law and Justice (PiS) government, which has focused on retirees in a significant part of its programme, has lowered the retirement age back to 65 for men and 60 for women and introduced two additional payments a year for pensioners.

Asked whether Confederation would raise the retirement age, Wipler replied: “We won’t raise the retirement age for anybody who works in the current retirement system,” adding that “probably like everyone of my generation and my children’s generation, we will have to work until death, in a situation where we have a huge number of retirees and dramatically few children being born.”

Wipler also said that Confederation would not enter into a coalition government with either the ruling conservative PiS or the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO).

Poland goes to the polls on October 15 for a general election.

Wipler told the station his party wished to “move away from the government of (PiS leader and Deputy Prime Minster – PAP) Jaroslaw Kaczynski, but does not want a return to (PO leader – PAP) Donald Tusk.”

“We are very interested in governing, but on our terms,” Wipler said. “We very much like the situation in which the government, any minority government, will be dependent on our votes.

“There will be no coalition with PiS and there will be no coalition with PO,” he continued. “We’re going to the Sejm (the lower house of parliament – PAP) in order to be a real third way.”