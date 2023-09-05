Polish arms company to develop constellation of radar satellites

Sebastian Chwalek told PAP: "We are beginning cooperation for the preparation of a new and globally unique product for the Polish Armed Forces, which is a constellation of radar satellites with a stationary and mobile ground station.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and its two partners are set to cooperate on the development a constellation of radar satellites for the Polish Armed Forces, the company’s CEO has told PAP.

On Tuesday, PGZ was set to ink an agreement with Military Communication Works No. 1 S.A. and ICEYE Polska to begin cooperation on a project whose aim is to present the Polish Defence Ministry with an offer for a Polish constellation of radar satellites along with additional equipment.

“This is a system which provides unrestricted access to satellite imagery in conflict conditions,” he added.

PGZ pointed out the cooperation was initiated by domestic companies which “on the one hand specialise in the construction of radar reconnaissance satellites and, on the other hand, have the necessary facilities to construct a safe terrestrial segment of a potential domestic satellite constellation.”

“For Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa it will be a platform for further development of competencies in the field of space and satellite technologies,” Chwalek said.

“I believe that the adopted agreement is just the beginning of a longer cooperation within this trilateral partnership, one that will benefit Poland’s national security,” he added.