Ruling coalition continues to top opinion polls

Poland’s ruling United Right coalition would win an election held on Sunday with 35.3 percent of the vote but would be unable to secure a parliamentary majority, a survey by the United Surveys pollster has shown.

The main opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition, would come second with 27.5 percent, followed by the far-right Confederation, supported by 10.6 percent.

The Third Way, a coalition formed by Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) for this autumn’s general election, would come fourth with 10.2 percent of the vote.

Also taking seats in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, would be the Left coalition with 9.4 percent.

Other groupings would fall below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.

The poll results would give the United Right 193 seats in the Sejm, the Civic Coalition (KO) would get 145, Confederation 44, the Third Way 41, the Left 36, and one seat would go to the German minority.

This means that neither Law and Justice (PiS), the dominant party in the United Right, nor the opposition would win a majority in the Sejm. Everything would depend on Confederation, the Wirtualna Polska news website wrote in a commentary.

The election turnout would stand at 61.7 percent.

United Surveys ran the survey on September 1-3 on a representative group of 1,000 adult Poles.

Poland will hold a general election on October 15.