Town launches free house designs to enhance its signature 19th century style

The initiative in Otwock aims to not only revive the distinctive aesthetic of the so-called Świdermajer style but also encourage residents to incorporate its elements into their homes.

A picturesque Polish town is offering its residents free architectural house designs to celebrate and preserve its unique architectural heritage.

The designs include: Classic (top), Modern (middle), and Nature (bottom).Miasto Otwock

The architectural blueprints are intended for the construction of two-storey, single-family houses with a maximum area of 70 square meters.Miasto Otwock

The style was originally coined by the 19th century painter and architect Michał Elwiro Andriolli, and was noted for its ornate decorations, porches and lace-like exterior patterning which has become the signature of Otwock.

Writing on Facebook, the town’s mayor said: “This architectural design is original and unique on the national level, which significantly increases the aesthetic value of the buildings.

“We should try to incorporate elements of it as often as possible, not only in public spaces, but we should also encourage residents to take inspiration from this style.”

In 2021, the streets of Otwock were embellished by a series of spruce wood bus shelters that paid subtle homage to the intricate wooden villas of the Świdermajer style.

The programme, initially announced in July, took a significant step last week with the release of free downloadable construction and design plans on the town’s website.

These include three distinct designs: Classic, Modern, and Nature.

In 2021, the streets of Otwock were embellished by a series of spruce wood bus shelters that paid subtle homage to the intricate wooden villas of the Świdermajer style.enJoiner/Facebook

The hope is that by making these designs readily available, the Świdermajer style will experience a renaissance in the town, inspiring residents to incorporate its charming elements into their homes.