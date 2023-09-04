Polish government has no objections to OSCE observing election says PM

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

The Polish government has no objections to OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) observers verifying the electoral process during the country’s October 15 general election, the prime minister said on Monday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said elections in Poland were held according to democratic principles and if anybody wanted to verify the process, Warsaw had no objections.

“I would advise all observers to review the 2014 (local government – PAP) elections; they were dramatic elections,” Morawiecki also said. “Today everybody, it is an open secret, confirms that there were a gigantic falsehoods there.”

The prime minister went on to say that drawing on that experience, the electoral process had been improved with additional checks.

“I am an advocate of there being as many trusted stewards as possible, people who watch others,” he said. “I sincerely invite everybody, from all the political parties; I would very much like no irregularities to occur.

“In Poland, elections have been held in a democratic way in recent years; if anyone wants to verify it here, we have no problem with it,” Morawiecki said.

OSCE representatives told a Monday press conference how the parliamentary election observation mission in Poland would look. The leader of the mission, Douglas Wake, said the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) had been invited by the Polish government to conduct election observations in line with the obligations Poland had accepted as an OSCE member.

This will be the sixth time the ODIHR has observed elections in the country.