Ruling party launches plan to revitalise prefabricated residential blocks

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has unveiled a project aimed at modernising and revitalising prefabricated housing blocks as part of his party’s campaign for the forthcoming general election.

Poland goes to the polls on October 15.

The blocks, made of large prefabricated slabs of concrete, are found in just about every Polish town and are synonymous with post-war communist-era housing.

Many of them, however, are beginning to show their age and are in need of restoration.

“Another concrete project to be launched by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, namely, a ‘Friendly housing estate’ programme designed to modernise and revitalise prefabricated residential blocks,” Morawiecki wrote on X on Monday.

“Over 8 million Poles live in prefabricated residential blocks. All of Poland should be friendly to people,” Morawiecki said, adding that PiS did not want housing estates to be divided into better and worse ones.

“We want residents of these housing estates to have the best possible living standards,” the prime minister continued, adding that the main goal of his party was to eliminate the division of Poland into A and B categories.

Morawiecki said that the ‘Friendly housing estate’ project, under which prefabricated residential blocks at housing estates all over Poland would be modernised and parks and open spaces would be developed in their neighbourhoods, would be a true breakthrough for their residents.

“It is only the Law and Justice government that will be able to implement this ambitious project,” Morawiecki concluded.