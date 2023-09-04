Iga Swiatek knocked out of US Open

WILL OLIVER/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Iga Swiatek has been eliminated from the US Open in the last 16, putting an end to her 75-week run as the world’s number-one women’s player.

Swiatek lost on Monday 3-6 6-3 6-1 to Latvia’s 20th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko. The 22-year-old Pole has lost her last three games against the player from Riga, who is four years her senior.

The world number-one seed position will now go to Aryna Sabalenkoa of Belarus after the WTA tournament in New York ends.

Swiatek won last year’s US Open and was the favourite in this year’s event.