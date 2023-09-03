PM says ministry for energy transformation may be set up after elections

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that if the governing party Law and Justice wins the 15 October elections, a special ministry for energy transformation may be established.

Morawiecki made the pledge in Jastrzebie Zdroj, in the southern mining region on Sunday, at the events marking the 43rd anniversary of the Jastrzebie Agreements which paved the way for political transformation in Poland.

“If we continue our mission, we will consider establishing a special ministry that will deal with the energy transformation of the mining industry and the whole Polish energy sector,” Morawiecki vowed.

He said that “these organisational changes will serve to better manage what was included in the social contract.”

“I want to emphasise that the social contract with the representatives of the mining industry is binding for us, important,” Morawiecki added.