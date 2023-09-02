Taking Polish art stateside

Host John Beauchamp with Justyna Kisielewicz at the studio in Warsaw.

Justyna Kisielewicz is a Polish artist who is taking the world by storm through her novel ways of social critique.

Justyna has been in the US for almost 10 years now, and was originally found by a gallery in California through her Instagram account – talk about luck!

So just how do you become an internationally acclaimed artist with just a pocket full of cash and a plane ticket? Well, being friends with a lawyer helps… sometimes!

