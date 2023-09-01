New study reveals Poland’s top tourist destination – and it’s probably not where you’re thinking

Titled “Tourist values in counties and their surroundings”, the paper by the Central Office of Statistics, GUS, sought to determine which towns and regions offered the best tourist experience as determined by various key factors.

A new study has revealed Warsaw to be “Poland’s most tourist-friendly destination”.

Titled “Tourist values in counties and their surroundings”, the paper by the Central Office of Statistics, GUS, sought to determine which towns and regions offered the best tourist experience as determined by various key factors.

Among these were tourist infrastructure, environmental pollution, crime and safety, and cultural attractions.

Using these values GUS were able to calculate exactly which areas of Poland offered the best overall experience in Poland.

With a rating of 63.5 on the index, Warsaw came out the runaway leader whilst the Nowy Sącz district came second with 57.5.

Kraków, which has long been seen as Poland’s primary destination, was third scoring 53.7.

Publishing a Top Ten, others in the rankings included the Kłodzki province with 53.3, the Nowy Targ region on 51.1, and the Tatry county on 44.2.

Following these were Bieszczady on 43.2, the city of Gdańsk (42.2), and, finally, Lesko county and Kołobrzeg county with a joint score of 41.8.

With only three cities making it on to the list, according to GUS it is Poland’s country regions that are often better geared towards receiving tourists than many of its better-known cities.

Whilst lacking the cultural diversions of the main cities, tourists were heavily attracted to these counties for their environmental treasures.

The latest indicators are another boost for Warsaw which, earlier in the year, was voted Europe’s Best Destination.

Beating off competition from 21 other major European cities, the Polish capital was described as being “beautiful, friendly, green, open-minded and prefect for a family city break” with its shopping and cultural attractions also highlighted.

Garnering a record number of votes, Warsaw’s triumph – paired with the latest research by GUS – has affirmed the city’s remarkable transformation into a tourist hotspot.