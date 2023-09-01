Polish PMI inches down to 43.1 pts in August

Poland’s manufacturing sector purchasing managers’ index PMI edged down to 43.1 pts in August from 43.5 pts in July as output, new orders, employment and purchasing all fell at steeper rates than in July, according to a report by S&P Global.

“The rate of decline in August was the sharpest since October 2022, despite a slightly softer fall in exports as domestic market conditions worsened,” the report said.

The worsening conditions have also affected employment with the rate of decline in headcounts accelerated to a rate not seen since last November.