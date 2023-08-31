Anti-inflation shields to continue if needed says gov’t spokesman

Piotr Mueller: anti-inflation shields would remain in place if needed

Andrzej Jackowski/PAP

Anti-inflation shields, introduced to help the Polish people cope with high inflation, will remain in place if necessary, the Polish government spokesman has said.

“Our government always takes action during crises. Financial, anti-crisis and anti-inflation shields were launched when the need arose,” Piotr Mueller wrote on X on Thursday.

“The situation will look the same in the future,” Mueller said, adding that anti-inflation shields would remain in place if needed.

“Inflation has been going down from month to month. The Law and Justice (PiS) government can promise that this will continue,” the government spokesman said.

Poland introduced a so called anti-inflation shield to fight against high inflation and the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Under the shield, VAT rates on fuels and electricity were reduced while the VAT rate on basic foods was cut to zero.