Polish and Korean defence ministers discuss further military cooperation

The defence ministers of the Republic of Korea and Poland – Lee Jong-sup and Mariusz Błaszczak

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish defence minister has said that Poland and the Republic of Korea, in working together, have achieved a lot “for security, to ensure peace by strengthening the Polish Army, by implementing the policy of deterrence in practice.”

The defence ministers of Poland and the Republic of Korea – Mariusz Blaszczak and Lee Jong-sup – on Thursday, in Warsaw, held talks on bilateral military relations, technical modernisation and continued military cooperation.

At a press conference following the talks, Blaszczak said that during the Armed Forces Day military parade on August 15, modern military equipment manufactured in Korea could be seen – K2 tanks, K9 howitzers and FA-50 aircraft.

“We are preparing the second phase of our cooperation consisting of the production of this equipment in Poland (…). Also during the Air Show in Radom, we could admire the FA-50 aircraft already in the hands of Polish pilots,” Blaszczak said.

The defence minister also announced that on September 17 “we will also organise exercises, a demonstration of the defence capabilities of the Polish Army in Orzysz, in Bemowo Piskie as part of the ‘Autumn Fire’ exercise. There we will be able to admire the effectiveness of Korean equipment in the hands of Polish crews.”

In recent years, the partnership of the Polish and Korean industries has strengthened as a result of concluding bilateral agreements for supplies for the Polish Armed Forces, which included K2 tanks, K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light combat aircraft and K239 Chunmoo multiple launchers.