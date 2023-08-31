Poland wants Germany to jointly honour Polish victims of the Third Reich

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The Polish Foreign Ministry has invited the German side to cooperate in commemorating in Berlin the Polish victims of the Third Reich, a deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.

“On the eve of the 84th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, the Polish Foreign Ministry extended an official invitation to the German side to launch close and partner-like cooperation in the implementation of the project aimed at honouring in Berlin the Polish victims of the Third Reich,” Arkadiusz Mularczyk wrote on X on Thursday.

Mularczyk added that the invitation had been sent to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, her deputy Anna Luehrmann and Culture Minister Claudia Roth.