Polish president, prime minister top trust ranking

President Andrzej Duda trusted by 54 percent of Poles

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak are Poland’s most trusted politicians, according to a new opinion poll.

In August, 54 percent of Poles trusted Duda while 35 percent distrusted the president, shows the CBOS survey published on Thursday.

Morawiecki, who placed second, received a 43-percent trust rating, while 44 percent voiced their distrust in the prime minister.

Next came Minister Blaszczak, who was trusted by 39 percent of the respondents and distrusted by 34 percent.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party law and Justice (PiS), was trusted by 38 percent of those surveyed and distrusted by 50 percent.

Rafal Trzaskowski, Warsaw mayor and one of the leaders of Poland’s main opposition party, the Civic Platform, placed first among opposition politicians, with 38 percent trusting him and 42 percent voicing distrust.

Donald Tusk, the former prime minister and Poland’s opposition leader, was trusted by 27 percent and distrusted by 54 percent.

CBOS ran the survey on a representative sample of 1,024 adult Poles on August 14-27.