Ruling party head not to run for Sejm in Warsaw

Jarosław Kaczynski, PiS number one on election list in Kielce

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and deputy prime minister, will run for the Sejm, lower house of parliament, for the first time not in Warsaw but in Kielce, southern Poland.

Donald Tusk, the former prime minister and leader of Poland’s main opposition, the Civic Coalition (KO), will run on a first KO ballot paper position for the Sejm in Warsaw.

A general election will be held in Poland on October 15.

Kaczynski presented on Thursday names of PiS candidates who had been offered first position on PiS ballot papers.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, will run for the Sejm in Katowice, southern Poland while Piotr Glinski, the culture minister, in Warsaw.

Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, will run for parliament in communes surrounding Warsaw, and Jacek Sasin, in Bialystok, eastern Poland.

Mariusz Kaminski, the interior minister, will run on a first position in Chelm, eastern Poland.

A first ballot paper position has also been offered to leaders of PiS coalition partners.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister and leader of junior coalition member Solidary Poland, will run for parliament in Rzeszow, south-eastern Poland, Pawel Kukiz, the leader of Kukiz’15, in Opole, western Poland, and Kamil Bortniczuk, the sports minister and one of the leaders of the Republicans, in Plock, central Poland.