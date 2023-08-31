Poland’s economy contracts by 0.6 percent in Q2 2023 – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 0.6 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

Compared to the previous quarter, the economy fell by 0.3 percent, GUS said in a flash estimate.

Poland’s economy contracted by 0.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, after a 2.3-percent growth in the fourth quarter 2022.

Economists polled by PAP expected the GDP to fall by 0.5 percent year on year in April-June 2023.