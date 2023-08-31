Poland’s CPI rises to 10.1 pct y/y in August – stats office

Bartłomiej Zborowski/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 10.1 percent year on year and remained flat month on month in August 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Thursday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that August’s CPI would reach 10.0 percent year on year and drop by by 0.1 percent month on month.

In July 2023, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 10.8 percent year on year and declined by 0.2 month on month.