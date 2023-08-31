New permanent allowance for pensioners from September 1

Marlena Malag said that extra pension will act as "a kind of safety cushion" for seniors.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Pensioners in Poland will receive a permanent bonus, the so-called 14th pension, from September 1, the family and social policy minister announced on Thursday.

Marlena Malag said that extra pension will act as “a kind of safety cushion” for seniors.

“Although the level of inflation is falling, it is still high,” she continued, adding that the pensions will also help the Polish economy because they “will also go to the market, and thus also stimulate the Polish economy.”

The payment will arrive a few weeks before Poland holds a general election on October 15.

In August, the Polish cabinet issued regulations stipulating that the 14th pension would be PLN 2,650 (EUR 594) gross and that it would be paid in September this year.

Pensioners whose monthly benefit is no more than PLN 2,900 (EUR 650) gross will receive the full allowance. Those receiving a higher pension, will have the payment reduced.

It is estimated that another additional annual cash benefit will be received this year by approximately 8.8 million pensioners.

The 14th pension bonus was paid out for the first time in 2021. On July 19, 2023, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president signed an act according to which they are to be granted permanently.