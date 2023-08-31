Countdown to new Polish History Museum

Photo courtesy Polish History Museum

In this episode of The Debrief, we get the inside details on the new Polish History Museum due to open in September 2023.

The Polish History Museum is to show the country’s over-1000 year history in an old Tsarist fortress, the Citadel in northern Warsaw. What was once a symbol of Russian domination – numerous Poles were executed here by the Tsarist authorities – is now set to house a museum of Poland’s statehood.

Host John Beauchamp is joined by Dr Michał Przeperski from the Polish History Museum.

Links

Polish history portal run by the Polish History Museum

Polish History Museum

Warsaw Citadel