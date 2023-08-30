Polish foreign ministry advises against travel to Gabon

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday advised Poles not to travel to Gabon, a country along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa, due to the tense political situation there.

Military officers in Gabon said on Wednesday they had seized power and placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest, just after the Central African state’s election body announced that he had won a third term.

“Due to the tense political situation and safety concerns, we advise against any travel to Gabon in the immediate future,” wrote the foreign ministry on social media on Wednesday.

The ministry has also established a hotline for Poles who are presently in that country (+244943104089).

The overthrow of President Bongo would end his family’s 55-year hold on power in Gabon, which is one of Africa’s major oil producers.