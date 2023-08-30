Turn-out for election and referendum to differ says electoral official

Sylwester Marciniak said that data from the national electoral roll from June 30 showed that more than 29 million people were entitled to vote in the election.

People who refuse a voting card for a referendum to held in conjunction with Poland’s general election on October 15 will not be counted as participating, leading to differing turn-out figures for the two polls, the head of the State Electoral Commission (PKW) has said.

Sylwester Marciniak said that data from the national electoral roll from June 30 showed that more than 29 million people were entitled to vote in the election.

“The decisive factor is how many people will take part in the referendum,” Marciniak said.

“These are people who are either for or against; in each case they have received a voting card and have clearly taken a position. People who refuse a card for voting in the referendum will not be counted in the pool of those participating in the referendum.”

Asked whether this meant the turn-out for the election and referendum would differ, he replied, “of course. There are the same differences between the Sejm (lower house of parliament – PAP) and the Senate.”

Magdalena Pietrzak, the head of the National Electoral Office, added that the frequency that would make the referendum binding would be calculated on the basis of valid voting cards taken from ballot boxes.