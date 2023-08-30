South African arrested for 3 months after ammunition found in luggage

Warsaw's Chopin Airport was evacuated on Monday after the Border Guard detained the South African who had been carrying a grenade and four pieces of ammunition.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A Warsaw court decided to arrest for three months a South African national who was planning to leave Warsaw’s Chopin Airport with four pieces of ammunition and a grenade in his luggage, PAP learnt on Wednesday.

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport was evacuated on Monday after the Border Guard detained the South African who had been carrying a grenade and four pieces of ammunition.

“A South African citizen has been charged by the prosecution with posing a risk to the life and health of many people, with possessing ammunition and a grenade without a licence, and with forcing another person to behave in a concrete way,” PAP was told on Wednesday by Dagmara Bielec, a spokeswoman for the Nadwislanski branch of the Border Guard.

On Monday, four pieces of ammunition were found in the cabin luggage of the 41-year-old South African citizen. Later, a grenade was found in his checked luggage.

Four hundred people were evacuated from the airport in connection with the incident.

According to Bielec, the man told border guards on Monday that he had not been aware of the fact that he had ammunition in his luggage, and that he had no plans to carry it while crossing the border.

According to an unofficial PAP source, the man came to Poland from Ukraine.