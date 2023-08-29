Hackers working for the Kremlin confirm cyberattacks on Polish websites

Stanislaw Zaryn, the deputy coordinator of the intelligence services, said that "through cyberattacks, Russia wants to influence pre-election moods in Poland."

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Hackers from Noname057, acting on behalf of the Kremlin, inform about attacks on Polish websites, the Government Plenipotentiary for the Security of the Information Space, Stanisław Żaryn, wrote on X on Tuesday.

Stanislaw Zaryn, posting on InfoAlert on X said that “through cyberattacks, Russia wants to influence pre-election moods in Poland.”

“The hacking group Noname057, commissioned by the Russian special services, publishes further information about DDoS attacks on Polish websites. These activities are an example of using cyber aggression to influence public moods during the election campaign,” wrote Zaryn.

He said that the hackers, in their posts, indicated that the attacks were a punishment for the government’s policy and the “Russophobia” of the Polish authorities, which they claim Polish society “rejects”.

“The activities of the group must be interpreted as interference not only in computer systems, but also in the Polish public debate,” said Zaryn.

According to him, the Russian services use hackers to send a message to Poles suggesting that changing the “Russophobic” authorities of our country will stop the attacks and the destabilisation of Poland.

“Such a message is an example of psychological pressure and an attempt to influence society during the election period in Poland,” he pointed out.

He said that Russia’s goal is to intimidate Poles, destabilise the state, and to influence Poles during the election period in order to correct Warsaw’s policy towards Russia and Ukraine.

“This is crucial for the Kremlin’s ability to pursue its own interests at the expense of the West,” he concluded.