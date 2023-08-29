Warsaw’s Chopin Airport land will never be sold-off says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki: Warsaw's Chopin Airport land will be transferred to a state owned company with a ban on privatisation

Piotr Polak/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, responding to opposition comments, said on Tuesday that the planned construction of the new Central Transportation Hub (CPK) does not mean the land on which Warsaw’s Chopin Airport stands will be sold-off, it will be transferred to a state owned company with a ban on privatisation.

During a Tuesday Live broadcast on Facebook, Morawiecki referred to statements made by politicians from the oppositionist Civic Coalition (KO) and clearly stated that Okecie land, the site of Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, will be transferred to a state-owned company with a statutory ban on privatisation.

On Monday, KO MPs Michal Szczerba and Dariusz Jonski said that PiS has been implementing a plan to liquidate the Chopin airport in Warsaw for many years. They made it clear that this was done without consulting the capital’s local government, the inhabitants of the city and the Warsaw zone. According to them, “at any moment” the land on which Chopin airport lies is to be transferred to the CPK. “Then they will set up a special purpose vehicle and the land will go to it,” Jonski said.

“Speaking of the airport, the Central Transportation Hub, some MPs from PO (Civic Platform) tried to shoot at us again, but they actually shot themselves in the foot,” Morawiecki said, referring to the statements made by KO politicians.

“Ladies and gentlemen, don’t be fooled. Their latest fake news is that Okecie will be sold off. This is major fake news,” Morawiecki pointed out.

According to the Prime Minister, when in power, it was “the Civic Platform that wanted to sell LOT (Poland’s national carrier – PAP)”. “It was probably in 2013, when (the head of PO) Donald Tusk decided this. And remember the dialogues that Donald Tusk had with others then. Remember the press releases, he clearly said that this was the only chance. Meanwhile, what? In 2018, despite the difficulties during coronavirus, Poland’s LOT made PLN 113 million (EUR 25 million) in profit and over PLN 8 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) in revenue,” Morawiecki pointed out.

“We are not giving up on the construction of the Central Transportation Hub, because it is a great impulse for the further development of Poland, but these logs thrown under our feet, these lies, these manipulations (…) See how now they tried to pin their own sins on us (…) such things make no impression on us.” the PM added.