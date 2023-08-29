Several hundred people evacuated from Reda Aquapark

A short circuit in an electrical switchboard resulted in the evacuation of several hundred people from the Aquapark in Reda, Pomorskie region, on Tuesday.

Miroslaw Kuras, the press officer of the Wejherowo fire brigade told PAP that “several hundred people were evacuated from the building by employees and with the help of firefighters”

He added that the reason for the evacuation was a short circuit in the electrical switchboard.

Anetta Potrykus, the press officer of the Wejherowo police said that the report received by police officers concerned smoke in the building.

“Preliminary findings show that no one was injured as a result of the incident,” she added.

Firefighters and police are working on the site of the aquapark.