Former foreign policy advisor appointed as ambassador to China

Kumoch had previously served as Poland's ambassador to the countries of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as well as Turkey.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

A former foreign policy advisor to the Polish president has been appointed the country’s new ambassador to China.

According to an announcement made on the website of the President’s Office on Tuesday, Jakub Kumoch will take up the position in Beijing.

Kumoch had previously served as Poland’s ambassador to the countries of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as well as Turkey.

He was also a foreign policy aide to President Andrzej Duda and headed the International Policy Bureau.