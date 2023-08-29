UK citizen wanted by Interpol seized at Polish airport

Border Guard officers established that the passenger appeared on an Interpol wanted database.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A 58-year-old British citizen subject to an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ over a rape in New Delhi has been detained by the Polish Border Guard (SG) at Krakow-Balice airport.

The suspect had flown into the southern Polish city from Birmingham, UK, and was detained shortly after midnight on Monday, a Border Guard spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Border Guard officers established that the passenger appeared on an Interpol wanted database. A ‘Red Notice’ “is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” according to the Interpol website.

The man had been sought by New Delhi authorities since 2018 on rape charges.

“Following the detention, officers of the Krakow-Balice branch of the SG handed the British citizen over to the police,” the SG spokesperson said. “Further proceedings in the matter will be conducted by officers of Krakow Police Headquarters.”